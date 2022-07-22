Mumbai updates: NMMC to keep one COVID-19 vaccination centre open till 10 pm to administer booster dose

Mumbai: 95% COVID beds vacant; BMC decides to shut all jumbo centres

The BMC has decided to shut all jumbo COVID centres as over 95 per cent of beds are lying vacant. As per data, 10,792 of 11,051 normal COVID beds are vacant, while 1,444 of 1,523 Oxygen beds are unoccupied. Moreover 99 per cent of oxygen and ventilator beds are also lying vacant.

The city has, meanwhile, witnessed 77 per cent drop in active coronavirus cases in the last 19 days.