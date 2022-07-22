Mumbai updates: NMMC to keep one COVID-19 vaccination centre open till 10 pm to administer booster dose

Thane records 165 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,018
With the addition of 165 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has increased to 7,33,112, a health official said on Friday. With the death of one patient during the day, the toll rose to 11,924, while the count of recoveries reached 7,21,106, the official added.
Mumbai: BMC shuts down city's first digital valet parking in Dadar
A civic official from the G-North ward said that incessant heavy rainfall in the last fortnight forced them to close the facility. He said the number of visitors had reduced and business was also low during this period.
MSHRC summons 6 Mumbai, Thane officials over land mafia operating in Vasai
The state rights commission sought the top officials to conduct probes and submit reports before August 4.
Partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in city and suburbs: BMC
BMC to rework electoral ward reservation; may reserve 64 wards for OBC community
With the Supreme Court approval to the Banthia Commission report on OBC population and paving the way for reservations to the community in the local body polls, the BMC will have to again rework the electoral ward reservation process.
Western Railways extends trips of 13 pairs of summer special trains
For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 13 pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings, halts and path.
Mumbai: 95% COVID beds vacant; BMC decides to shut all jumbo centres
The BMC has decided to shut all jumbo COVID centres as over 95 per cent of beds are lying vacant. As per data, 10,792 of 11,051 normal COVID beds are vacant, while 1,444 of 1,523 Oxygen beds are unoccupied. Moreover 99 per cent of oxygen and ventilator beds are also lying vacant.
The city has, meanwhile, witnessed 77 per cent drop in active coronavirus cases in the last 19 days.
Mumbai: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies for next two days
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted mild rainfall with cloudy skies for the next two days over Mumbai, while the maximum temperature of the city will continue to remain above 30 degrees Celsius.
According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.
NMMC to keep one centre open till 10 pm for precautionary dose of COVID-19
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will keep one of its centres for precautionary doses of Covid-19 vaccination till 10 pm to complete the vaccination drive as early as possible. Citizens who return home late from their offices can visit the Vashi hospital for the precautionary dose. 1,13,037 citizens have taken the third dose or the precautionary dose.
All trains are plying smoothly: Central Railway
With 1 Lakh enrolments, BMC accomplishes mission admission
The BMC’s mission of enrolling one lakh students in the civic body’s 1,150 schools, having classes from nursery up to tenth grade, has been successful as this academic year saw 1,02,500 admissions. Of these, the highest 32,000 pupils enrolled in the English medium, while the lowest 17,500 opted for the Marathi schools.
