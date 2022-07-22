Navi Mumbai: Special camp on hygiene during menstruation held in Panvel

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

A special camp was conducted at Panvel Tamsai village by Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, to create public awareness about hygiene during menstruation.

Due to the lack of education, traditional understanding, and adequate materials for hygiene, many women around the world do not get the opportunity to prove their self-efficacy on the day of menstruation.

The camp was organised to create awareness about hygiene and education regarding menstruation. Around 50 women from the village attended the camp. Most of the women who participated in the camp complained of back pain, abdominal pain, weakness, and dizziness due to inadequate nutrition during menstruation.

The camp mainly focused on menstrual hygiene and health. Pads were distributed to all the women present during the camp.