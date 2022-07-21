Mumbai: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies for next two days

Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has forecasted mild rainfall with cloudy skies for the next two days over Mumbai, while the maximum temperature of the city will continue to remain above 30 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours.

The rainfall millimetres recorded for light rainfall is 2.5 mm to 15.5mm, while for moderate rainfall, it is between 15.6mm to 64.4 mm.

According to IMD, the city usually witnesses heavy rainfall when it crosses the 100mm mark.

The IMD has also predicted a rise in the maximum temperature of the city up to 32°C for the next 48 hours. While the humidity levels of the city remained below 90 per cent.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 25.6 °C, and the relative humidity was 83 per cent. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25.2°C and a maximum temperature of 29.5°C with a relative humidity of 89 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Thursday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 21, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 25, 25, and 21 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.

