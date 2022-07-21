Water Woes: Krishnapura Chhatri of Indore damaged by rain

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Krishnapura Chhatri, which is under the State Archaeology Department, is now at risk of water leakage and moisture. The monsoon has just begun and, yet, the roofs of the chhatri have already started leaking. The pillars of the chhatri have also gathered moisture and moss has taken over every place that the water reaches.

Officials of the Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums said they had a plan to conserve the heritage monuments of the Holkars in the city, but time was being taken for the approval of the work.

“We’re waiting for approval of the rejuvenation work on the chhatri which is about to be granted by the officials at the headquarters in the state capital,” said an official from the department on condition of anonymity.

The condition of the chhatri has worsened during the recent rains. Water is dripping everywhere. Even around the Shiva temple built on the premises, devotees are troubled due to water. Many devotees visit the Shiva temple every day.

Officials said in the coming days, the repair work would be started.

The municipal corporation had spent crores of rupees in beautifying the chhatri of Krishnapura and attractive electrical decorations were done. The situation there was fine for a few days. But, now, after the rain this time, conditions have again started worsening.

Officials concerned of the corporation said they were waiting for the archaeology department to do the needful. They are doing their part of the work for which they are responsible.