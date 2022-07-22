Railways will charge Rs 50 extra on your meal if not opted for catering services while booking tickets (Representative Photo) |

The Indian Railways have removed on-board service charges for all non-pre-ordered meals and beverages on premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express. But, an additional Rs 50 will be charged for snacks, lunches, and dinners with immediate effect. As per the circular issued by the railway board on July 15, new rates will apply only to those who will not opt for the catering services while booking their tickets.

Earlier, Rs 50 per meal (including tea and coffee) was charged as a service charge to passengers who did not opt for the catering services while booking their tickets. An official said, “The prices for beverages will be the same for all passengers who have pre-booked it or those who order it on the train because the service charge on supply of food during travel has been removed by the railway ministry.”

An official said, “Previously, the rates for breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks were Rs 105, Rs 185, and Rs 90, respectively, for the second AC, 3rd AC, and chair class of Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto Express with an additional Rs 50. However, those passengers will now have to pay Rs 155, Rs 235, and Rs 140 for these meals with the service charge added to the cost of the meal.”

Similarly, the price for breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks for 1st AC and executive class for these premium trains was Rs 140, Rs 245, and Rs 140, respectively. However, passengers will now have to pay Rs 190, Rs 295, and Rs 190 for these meals.