Western Railways extends trips of 13 pairs of summer special trains

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway has extended the trips of 13 pairs of Summer Special Trains on Special Fare on the same composition, timings, halts and path.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09007 Bandra Terminus – Bhiwani Weekly Special which was notified up to 28th July 2022 has been extended up to 24th November 2022.

Train No. 09008 Bhiwani – Borivali Weekly Special which was notified up to 29th July 2022 has been extended up to 25th November 2022.

2. Train No. 09037 Bandra Terminus – Barmer Weekly Special which was notified up to 29th July 2022 has been extended up to 25th November 2022.

Train No. 09038 Barmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was notified up to 30th July 2022 has been extended up to 26th November 2022.

3. Train No. 09039 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 27th July 2022 has been extended up to 30th November 2022.

Train No. 09040 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 28th July 2022 has been extended up to 1st December 2022.

4. Train No. 09067 Bandra Terminus – Udaipur City Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 25th July 2022 has been extended up to 28th November 2022.

Train No. 09068 Udaipur City – Bandra Terminus Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 26th July 2022 has been extended up to 29th November 2022.

5. Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 30th July 2022 will also run on 6th, 13th & 20th August and 17th & 24th September 2022.

Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 31st July 2022 will also run on 7th, 14th & 21st August, and 18th & 25th September 2022.

6. Train No. 09075 Mumbai Central - Kathgodam Weekly Special which was notified up to 13th July 2022 will also run on 27th July 2022.

Train No. 09076 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Weekly Special which was notified up to 14th July 2022 will also run on 28th July 2022.

7. Train No. 09005 Bandra Terminus – Izzatnagar Bi-Weekly Special which was notified up to 15th July 2022 will also run on 22nd, 24th and 29th July 2022.

Train No. 09006 Izzatnagar – Bandra Terminus Bi-Weekly Special which was notified up to 16th July 2022 will also run on 23rd, 25th and 30th July 2022.

8. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Weekly Special which was notified up to 28th July 2022 has been extended from 4th August to 27th October 2022.

Train No. 09723 Jaipur – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was notified up to 27th August 2022 has been extended from 3rd August to 26th October 2022.

9. Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus – Ajmer Weekly Special which was notified up to 1st August 2022 has been extended from 8th August to 31st October 2022.

Train No. 09621 Ajmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special which was notified up to 31st July 2022 has been extended from 7th August to 30th October 2022.

10. Train No. 09013 Udhna – Banaras Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 26th July 2022 has been extended up to 27th September 2022.

Train No. 09014 Banaras – Udhna Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 27th July 2022 has been extended up to 28th September 2022.

11. Train No. 09117 Surat – Subedarganj Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 26th August 2022 has been extended up to 30th September 2022.

Train No. 09118 Suberdarganj – Surat Superfast Weekly Special which was notified up to 27th August 2022 has been extended up to 1st October 2022.

12. Train No. 09739 Dahar Ka Balaji – Sainagar Shirdi Weekly Special which was notified up to 29th July 2022 has been extended from 5th August to 28th October 2022.

Train No. 09740 Sainagar – Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Special which was notified up to 31st July 2022 has been extended from 7th August to 30th October 2022.

13. Train No. 09715 Dahar Ka Balaji – Tirupati Weekly Special which was notified up to 30th July 2022 has been extended from 6th August to 29th October 2022.

Train No. 09716 Tirupati – Dahar Ka Balaji Weekly Special which was notified up to 2nd August 2022 has been extended from 9th August to 1st November 2022.

The booking of extended trips of Train No. 09007, 09037, 09039, 09067, 09185, 09075, 09724, 09622, 09013 & 09117 is open from 22nd July 2022 and booking of Train No. 09005 is open at PRS counters and IRCTC website. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in