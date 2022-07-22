MSHRC summons 6 Mumbai, Thane officials over land mafia operating in Vasai

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has summoned six municipal commissioners, collectors, and forest department heads from Mumbai and Thane, seeking an explanation of the land mafia operating with impunity in Vasai despite a recent mudslide killing two people—a man and his daughter.

The state rights commission sought the top officials to conduct probes and submit reports before August 4.

According to a report by Mid-Day, more than 70 Vasai developers and real estate agents have closed their offices and taken down their names and display banners anticipating a crackdown.

Reportedly, the illegal builders were selling cheap dwelling units built on government land at Vasai's Wagralpada, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, which is a protected forest, and Kandivali. They would offer homes starting for Rs 50,000 with most units that were priced between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh.