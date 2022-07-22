Maharashtra: Helpline for women in distress is in need for help

Representative image |

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women helpline for woman in distress is in itself need of help to function. The helpline is out of service with majority of the victims unable to access online services to reach out for help.

“The Maharashtra State Commission for Women, set up to protect the interests of the women of the state, has completely failed to protect victims in distress. The helpline should be available for victims to reach out at all times but they are not functional,” human rights activist advocate Siddha Vidya said.

Successive governments in power have laid emphasis on protection and welfare of women but on ground reality is pathetic for victims of exploitation, atrocities, domestic voilenc and abuse seeking help.

“What can be more ironic than the crisis helpline number meant for women in distress itself is out of service. The helpline number is promoted by the Women Commission for victims to reach out for help,” added advocate Siddha Vidya.