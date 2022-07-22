e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Helpline for women in distress is in need for help

Successive governments in power have laid emphasis on protection and welfare of women but on ground reality is pathetic for victims of exploitation, atrocities, domestic voilenc and abuse seeking help.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women helpline for woman in distress is in itself need of help to function. The helpline is out of service with majority of the victims unable to access online services to reach out for help.

“The Maharashtra State Commission for Women, set up to protect the interests of the women of the state, has completely failed to protect victims in distress. The helpline should be available for victims to reach out at all times but they are not functional,” human rights activist advocate Siddha Vidya said.

Successive governments in power have laid emphasis on protection and welfare of women but on ground reality is pathetic for victims of exploitation, atrocities, domestic voilenc and abuse seeking help.

“What can be more ironic than the crisis helpline number meant for women in distress itself is out of service. The helpline number is promoted by the Women Commission for victims to reach out for help,” added advocate Siddha Vidya.

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Helpline for women in distress is in need for help

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: NMMC to keep one COVID-19 vaccination centre open till 10 pm to administer booster...

Mumbai updates: NMMC to keep one COVID-19 vaccination centre open till 10 pm to administer booster...

Mumbai: BMC principals to be schooled on management skills

Mumbai: BMC principals to be schooled on management skills

282 killed, over 200 injured as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan

282 killed, over 200 injured as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pakistan

JEE Mains session 2 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains session 2 admit card released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city