Mumbai weather update: IMD predicts moderate rains with cloudy skies in city

Cloudy skies over Mumbai today | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has continued the ongoing green alert for Mumbai today due to the absence of significant weather systems over the city. According to IMD, on Friday, the city will witness generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs.



IMD official Sushma Nair said, “As of now there is no rainfall warning for Mumbai and nearby regions. Therefore, the green alert will continue. However, the climate will remain wet with moderate showers and cloudy skies.”

Water levels in lakes

The water stock in the seven lakes supplying water to the city has reached 12,68,656 million litres in the last 24 hours. At the same time last year it was 7,79,568 million litres.

High tide and low tide

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.31 metres is likely to occur at 07.30 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.46 metres is expected at 01.13 pm.

Next high tide of 3.25 metres is expected at 06.30 pm, and next low tide of 1.52 metres is likely to occur at 1.40 am on July 23.