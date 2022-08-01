Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

BMC’s another multi-crore bid to prevent flooding at chronic spots

Mumbaikars, isn't it frustrating when our roads get waterlogged quickly due to heavy downpour? Well, the civic body which already solved the issue in Gandhi Market, Hindmata areas have now come up with another solution.

To prevent flooding at the Andheri subway, S V road, Veera Desai road and nearby areas, the BMC had decided to widen Mogra nullah. In addition to this, a separate stormwater drain pipeline will be laid, which will keep the area flood-free in the monsoon, underlined by the civic officials. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs 76 crore.

Change in BMC's approach to waterlogging at chronic spots and personalised solution have worked well. Hopefully, the issue at Andheri subway will be resolved soon!

If you'd like to know more details, read our report