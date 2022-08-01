Mumbai updates: BMC's fire audit finds serious lapses in 441 nursing homes

BMC’s another multi-crore bid to prevent flooding at chronic spots
Mumbaikars, isn't it frustrating when our roads get waterlogged quickly due to heavy downpour? Well, the civic body which already solved the issue in Gandhi Market, Hindmata areas have now come up with another solution.
To prevent flooding at the Andheri subway, S V road, Veera Desai road and nearby areas, the BMC had decided to widen Mogra nullah. In addition to this, a separate stormwater drain pipeline will be laid, which will keep the area flood-free in the monsoon, underlined by the civic officials. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs 76 crore.
Change in BMC's approach to waterlogging at chronic spots and personalised solution have worked well. Hopefully, the issue at Andheri subway will be resolved soon!
Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy sky in city, suburbs
According to IMD the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain. The minimum temperature will hover around 26 degree Celcius while maximum temperature will reach 32 degree Celcius
All the trains are plying routinely: Central Railway
Did you know you can track live location of the trains as well? If you didn't, now you do! Dear commuters, you can use CR's Yatri app to track live location.
Special drive of BMC's fire audit nails serious lapses in city nursing homes
A special drive of fire audit conducted by the BMC has found 441 nursing homes across the city to have not complied with the fire safety norms. Taking a serious note of these lapses, the civic body has registered a First information report (FIR) against 10 nursing homes in the local police stations.
During a hearing on PIL earlier in July, the Bombay High COurt questioned BMC over their inaction against illicit nursing homes in the city; accordingly, they conducted the special drive from July 11-25.
The team of health department inspected 1,258 nursing homes. Of these, 643 nursing homes have complied with fire safety measures.
