Uddhav Thackeray's massive show of solidarity, visits Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence

Uddhav Thackeray personally visits Sanjay Raut's residence and meets his family |

Minutes after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after his arrest in connection with alleged the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam taken to the JJ Hospital for check up, the party president Uddhav Thackeray reached Raut's Bhandup residence to show solidarity to the party leader.

On the other hand, Yuva Sena chief and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, who launched his second leg of Shiv Samvad Yatra supported Raut and claimed that his arrest was an attempt to suppress their voice. ''This is too much. This is not right,'' said Aaditya after landing at Chipi airport.

''This is a conspiracy to muzzle the voice of Maharashtra,'' alleged Aaditya who will address a rally at Sawantwadi in Sindhudurg district, the constituency of Shiv Sena rebel MLA and Shinde group spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar.

“Nobody can finish Thackerays. What is happening in Maharashtra is they are trying to finish off Maharashtra people who are raising their voices. They are being targeted and their voice is being throttled. All these 40 people are stuck there now,” said Aaditya who had recently completed the first round of Shiv Samvad Yatra and planned to continue it especially by travelling to the constituencies represented by the rebel Shiv Sena legislators.

Speaking of the Shinde-Fadnavis government, which completed a month on June 30, Aaditya claimed the government will soon fall. ''The government is going to collapse. Maharashtra does not tolerate treachery. When I started working as a minister, the first thing I decided to do was promote tourism in the Konkan region,'' he noted.

Aaditya said that Maharashtra has never seen such dirty politics while referring to the Shinde led rebellion, collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the formation of government by rebel MLAs with BJP. Aaditya took a dig at Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis saying that ''Currently there is a jumbo cabinet of two people. We do not know who is the Chief Minister and who is the Deputy Chief Minister. No one allows anyone to speak. Currently, their focus is on dirty politics. I have traveled with my grandfather and father since childhood, but I have never seen such dirty politics.”

Aaditya slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his coup. ''The one who gave political identity was stabbed in the back,''he said. ''I have come to ask you today, are you satisfied with this dirty politics? This government is not only illegitimate, but a government of traitors and dishonest people,'' he claimed.

''Think about how much instability will be created in the country if governments are formed after breaking 20 MLAs or 30 MLAs or lure a group of five from the ruling party. Today unemployment is increasing in the country, inflation is increasing. However, the work of splitting the party is going on in full swing in Maharashtra," noted Aaditya.