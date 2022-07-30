Mumbai: Stellar response to Central Railway’s live location feature on Yatri app (Representative Photo) |

Central Railway's Yatri app has helped the suburban train commuters a great deal. Their latest feature--GPS Live Location tracking--has become a stellar hit with the commuters.

The feature was introduced on July 13 by the Railway and has vastly simplified the lives of commuters who are able to track locations of the train.

Live location tracking is an important feature of the Yatri- a mobile application which helps commuters in better planning of their journey and easier commute. Moreover, the feature has resulted in more people accessing the app.

According to Railway officials, the number of users has gone up by 25% since the live-tracking feature was introduced. They further said that nearly 90% of the users of the application access the feature.

The GPS devices installed in the rakes of local trains and algorithm was developed so users could get the real time location. Mireover, the data is updated every 15 seconds.

Through Yatri app commuters can also access latest timetable, train announcements especially monsoon train updates, station amenities, railway SOS emergency numbers and much more. The facility is available for all commuters of Central Railway.