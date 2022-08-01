Fire breaks out in Panvel home, no injuries

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

A house in Jasdanwala Complex located at Vishrali Naka in Panvel was gutted after a fire broke out on the first floor of the building on Sunday morning. While there were heavy losses of belongings, no one was reported injured.

According to Panvel Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade, it took around half an hour to bring the fire under control. The short-circuit was believed to be the reason behind the fire.

The fire broke out on the first floor where Mahendra Saplya resided. He immediately came out of the home and sought help. “As the flames were spreading in the house, the residents immediately rushed out and called the fire brigade,” said a resident of the building. A fire brigade team from Panvel Municipal Corporation reached and controlled the fire.