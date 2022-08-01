Maharashtra: Ex-minister Jitendra Awhad, NCP workers detained by Thane police ahead of protest against governor

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad and hundreds of party workers were detained by the police in Maharashtra's Thane city when they set out to stage a protest at the Raj Bhavan over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks about Mumbai.

Awhad and NCP workers were taken to Kopri police station before they could leave the city to reach the Raj Bhavan in neighbouring Mumbai.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remarks that "Mumbai will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city.

Talking to reporters, former minister Awhad claimed that the governor has been repeatedly making derogatory remarks.

"This was extreme, he considers us as beggars. All citizens irrespective of party politics in the state should rise to the occasion and the governor should be driven away," the NCP leader said.

While inaugurating a chowk in Mumbai last week, the governor had said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital."