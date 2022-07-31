Mumbai: BMC’s another multi-crore bid to prevent flooding at chronic spots | PTI

Mumbai: To prevent flooding at the Andheri subway, S V road, Veera Desai road and nearby areas, the BMC had decided to widen Mogra nullah. In addition to this, a separate stormwater drain pipeline will be laid, which will keep the area flood-free in the monsoon, underlined the civic officials. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs 76 crore.

Since 2019, the BMC has switched to micro-planning for tackling inundation at the chronic spots. Accordingly, the civic body has come up with personalised solutions for each spot to prevent waterlogging. Andheri subway is one of the chronic flooding spot that gets waterlogged every monsoon. Several times, the BMC was compelled to shut vehicular movement when rainwater flooded the subway.

As another measure to flush out water, the BMC has also installed additional pumps in the subway. Now, the civic body has one more step to shield the subway from monsoon woes. It has invited a tender for widening of Mogra nullah and the completion of the process will take a period of one month. After final approval, the work will start from September, apprised the civic officials.