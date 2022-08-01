Mumbai: At 35 km, Wadala TT-Gaimukh Metro boasts of max length

MMRDA

Mumbai: The under-construction Metro lines 4 and 4A, connecting Wadala TT to Gaimukh, will be the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s longest rail corridor having a length of 35.25 km, 32 stations and 5 interchanges en route. In fact, this Metro line will speedily bridge the distance between Thane and the island city.

Interestingly, this project assumes further significance as it passes from the Thane district, which is also the home turf of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the project, which was lagging behind the expected timeline for the past four years, has received the much-needed boost with the improved catch up plan.

The sluggish pace of the project has impacted the vehicular movement around the LBS Kanjurmarg and Amar Mahal Junction, prompting the residents to clamour for expediting the works.

So far, over 45 per cent of civil work has been attained in this project.

In fact, due to civil work delays, the rolling stock manufacturing and supplying company had refused to do the job.

Alstom, which was given the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test and commission 234 cars for Metro 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali-Gaimukh) and Metro 4A (Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh) for Rs 1,854 crore, has denied to do the work.

Now, as work is progressing, fresh tenders for rolling stock procurement will be called, said the official.

The MMRDA has divided Metro Line 4 into two phases; phase 1 comprises the 32.51-km-long stretch between Wadala TT and Kasarvadavli, with 30 stations. Similarly, phase 2 connects the 2.67-km-long Kasarvadavli-Gaimukh stretch, with two stations along the route.