Navi Mumbai: Work on PMC election begins, corporation's term ended on July 9

Navi Mumbai: Employees of Panvel Municipal Corporation have been appointed to prepare the electoral roll on the ward format for the general election of the corporation. The term of the corporation ended on July 9.

On behalf of the civic election department and following the instructions of PMC Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh, employees were given training on July 29 in the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium.

According to a senior official from the PMC, “The PMC has undertaken the task of preparing the electoral roll in ward-wise format for the corporation’s general election-2022. An order was received from the state election commission regarding this.”

Around 160 officers and other employees of the PMC have been appointed for this purpose. This work will be carried out from July 29 to August 8.

On the first day of the training, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake showed the maps of 30 wards to the officers and employees and explained their boundaries. He also guided the trainers in filling control charts.

To prepare the draft voter list, Assistant Commissioner Election Department Suvarna Dakhne will be working under the supervision of Harishchdra Dharma Kadu from Panvel City Municipal Corporation as her assistant from (Ward No. 1 to 15) and Haresh Ganpat Jadhav (Ward No. 16 to 30) are being appointed as Supervisors.