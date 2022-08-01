Mumbai's JJ Hospital to start three new courses |

Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College are planning to introduce three new post-graduation courses in Emergency medicine, Geriatric medicine, and ImmunoHematology transfusion medicine.

Dean of JJ Hospital, Dr Pallavi Saple, was quoted in a Mid-day report saying that these courses will post-graduation ones and each course will have four seats. She added that a proposal was sent to National Medical Council in the regard and it was accepted.

Saple added that after an inspection, the auhorities will take a decision. She then added that the introduction of new courses will give more options to the aspirants and help patients suffering from related illnesses to be treated.

Saple added that they have sent the proposal to add 126 seats as well for which the inspection has already been done.

The medical college at present has 234 seats for post graduation and 17 seats for the super specialities.