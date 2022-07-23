Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Kalyan-Murbad rail line work to begin from Sept: Union Min Kapil Patil
Work on the 28-km-long Kalyan-Murbad railway line in Maharashtra's Thane district will begin from September this year, Union minister and local parliamentarian Kapil Patil said on Friday.
Mumbai: 5 AC e-buses for city’s BEST connecting SoBo route
Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) passengers are delighted after the introduction of five air-conditioned (AC) brand new electric buses in one of the oldest and most popular bus routes of the city – route number 66. This route began in the 1960s to improve the city’s connectivity between south Mumbai and Chunabhatti, and was later extended up to Sion.
Mumbai: 23-year-old held after rampage in Worli
A 23-year-old man armed with an axe allegedly went on a rampage near a plush luxury hotel in Worli in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Police officials rushed to the spot and arrested him before he could harm anyone, but not before he had led them on a short chase and injured one of the officials.
Kurla building collapse: Accused had put 37 persons in dangerous building, says Court
A sessions court that denied bail recently to a 37-year-old contractor Dilip Biswas arrested in the collapse last month of Kurla’s Naik Nagar Cooperative Society building, said in its detailed order that he had put 37 people in the building which was declared dangerous by the municipal corporation for human residence.
Mumbai to see generally cloudy sky for the next 48 hours; moderate rains in city and suburbs: IMD
According to the IMD, Mumbai and suburbs may see generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in 24 hours but have forecasted moderate showers for the next 48 hours.
Trains on Central, Harbour and Transharbour lines plying smoothly: Central Railway
Mumbai: Students' wait for educational kits continue
To encourage more students to enroll in civic-run schools, the BMC started providing 27 educational items to them. All these items are expected to reach the students on the first day of school. However, the distribution process has been delayed since the scheme was launched in 2007. This year, all the civic-run schools reopened on June 13, but they had to wait for most of the articles.
