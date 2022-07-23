e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Govt mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rise buildings

The directive comes in order to speed up the evacuation process during emergencies and fire incidents in the buildings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Tardeo building fire incident | File

The energy department of Maharashtra government, on Saturday, issued a fresh advisory that all high-rise buildings in the state equal to or taller than 70 metres need to have a Fire Evacuation Lift (FEL) installed in the building for safety purposes.

The directive comes in order to speed up the evacuation process during emergencies and fire incidents in the buildings.

A FEL is a specialised elevator in a separate corridor of a building that is away from the occupied area. Such lifts are built with fire resistance equipment and their doors are designed to resist fire for at least two hours.

Of Mumbai's 368 buildings, only 13 high rises currently have FELs installed, even after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a notification in the year 2018 mandating FEL installations.

In Mumbai and Thane combined, there are a total of 21 buildings with FELs in 2022. Hemant Parab, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said the numbers are low because the project is time-consuming.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Govt mandates installing fire evacuation lifts in all high-rise buildings

RECENT STORIES

See pic: Cricket greats Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara catch up during India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

See pic: Cricket greats Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara catch up during India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

'Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates hurting democracy,' CJI Ramana criticises media trials in...

'Ill-informed and agenda-driven debates hurting democracy,' CJI Ramana criticises media trials in...

1st ODI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj defends 15 runs in final over in thrilling win over West Indies,...

1st ODI: India pacer Mohammed Siraj defends 15 runs in final over in thrilling win over West Indies,...

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

Mumbai updates: City and suburbs to see cloudy sky, moderate showers for next 48 hours, says IMD

West Bengal school jobs scam: ED arrests TMC minister Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal school jobs scam: ED arrests TMC minister Partha Chatterjee