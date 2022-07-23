Mumbai: 299 Covid cases, 1 death in city

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai | PTI

Mumbai: There has been a slight rise in the daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, with 299 cases and one fatality being recorded on Friday, increasing the total count to 11,21,836, with 19,635 deaths till now.

On the other hand, Maharashtra also witnessed a slight surge in 24 hours, with 2,515 new cases and six deaths, pushing the tally to 80,29,910 with 1,48,051 fatalities so far.

The recovery count increased by 364 and reached 11,00,900, leaving the city with an active tally of 1,871.

Of the 299 new cases, only 20 were symptomatic and required hospitalisation, health officials said. The civic data showed that the number of samples examined during the day was 10,814, a sizable rise from the 10,058 tests conducted a day earlier.

According to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, two cases of BA.5 have been found in the state.

Both of these cases are out-of-state persons residing in Pune rural area for professional reasons.

They were found Covid-positive at routine screening of Pune airport (July 3-9) while they were returning from Dubai, officials said.

They were asymptomatic and recovered fully at home. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 160. Of these, 93 are from Pune, followed by 51 in Mumbai, five in Thane, four each in Nagpur, Palghar and three in Raigad.