Kalyan-Murbad rail line work to begin from Sept: Union Min Kapil Patil

AgenciesUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
Work on the 28-km-long Kalyan-Murbad railway line in Maharashtra's Thane district will begin from September this year, Union minister and local parliamentarian Kapil Patil said on Friday.

An official release from the office of Patil, who is Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Bhiwandi in the district, said he had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi recently to discuss the project.

The in-principle approval for the line was given in 2016 and a route survey was conducted from Ulhasnagar, Titwala and Murbad in the district. The then Maharashtra government under Devendra Fadnavis had also approved the project but it went into cold storage soon after till the Eknath Shinde dispensation recently told the Centre the state would contribute 50 per cent of cost.

As per officials, the stations on the route will be Kalyan, Shahad, Ambivli, Kamba Road, Apti, Mamnoli, Potgaon and Murbad. The project is estimated to cost Rs 857 crore as per earlier railway studies, they added.

