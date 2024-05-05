 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Nominations Rejected During Scrutiny, 25 In Fray From Thane LS Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Nominations Rejected During Scrutiny, 25 In Fray From Thane LS Seat

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Nominations Rejected During Scrutiny, 25 In Fray From Thane LS Seat

While the fight for the seat will be among 25 candidates, a fierce contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rajan Vichare (UBT) and Maha Yuti’s -Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena) is said to be on the cards to wrestle the constituency which is the home turf of chief minister-Eknath Shinde who is a sitting legislator from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly segment.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

Nomination papers of as many as 11 candidates including that of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) aspiring contestant -Dr. Ramrao Tukaram Kendre was rejected during the scrutiny process conducted by electoral officers for the Thane (25) Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday. Dr. Kendre whose nomination was found to be invalid was posted as a health officer in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) till 2021.

While the fight for the seat will be among 25 candidates, a fierce contest between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rajan Vichare (UBT) and Maha Yuti’s -Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena) is said to be on the cards to wrestle the constituency which is the home turf of chief minister-Eknath Shinde who is a sitting legislator from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly segment. While Mhaske who is the former mayor of the TMC and a close confidante of the chief minister, Vichare has wrestled this seat for two consecutive terms (2014 and 2019) and is hoping to register a hattrick.

Read Also
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Marathi Folk Singer Nandesh Umap Files Nomination As BSP...
article-image

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 6, even as voting for the Thane Lok Sabha constituency is scheduled to be held in the fifth phase on May 20. The Thane Lok Sabha constituency comprises six assembly segments including- Mira-Bhayandar, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Ovala-Majiwada, Thane, Airoli and Belapur.

36 candidates including 18 independents had filed their nominations till the last day (3, May). A total of 36 contestants had submitted a total of 43 nominations (some of them have filed more than one set of papers), confirmed an official from the state electoral office. A total of 105 nomination forms have been dispensed by the electoral office between April 26 to May 3.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Drunk Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Malabar Hill

Mumbai Crime: Drunk Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Malabar Hill

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More Citizens Manifestos - What Mumbaikars Want?

Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections 2024: More Citizens Manifestos - What Mumbaikars Want?

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Nominations Rejected During Scrutiny, 25 In Fray From Thane...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 11 Nominations Rejected During Scrutiny, 25 In Fray From Thane...

Mumbai: Netizens Share Issues Regarding Auto Drivers' Menace In BKC; Here's How To Tackle The Issue

Mumbai: Netizens Share Issues Regarding Auto Drivers' Menace In BKC; Here's How To Tackle The Issue

'Is There Any Law Left In Mumbai?': Commuter Complains About Auto Drivers Refusing To Ply By Meter...

'Is There Any Law Left In Mumbai?': Commuter Complains About Auto Drivers Refusing To Ply By Meter...