Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Marathi Folk Singer Nandesh Umap Files Nomination As BSP Candidate For Mumbai North East Seat |

Mumbai: Famous Marathi folk singer Nandesh Umap set his foot in the political showdown of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday last week, May 3, by filing his nomination as a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate for the Mumbai North East constituency. Umap's candidature shows the BSP's focus on representing Bahujans, which includes Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and religious minorities, under the leadership of Mayawati.

Nandesh, son of the esteemed singer and social activist Vitthal Umap, who was deeply aligned with the principles of BR Ambedkar and Buddhism, aims to carry forward his father's legacy of social service and advocacy. Vitthal Umap's contributions included composing songs that explained Ambedkar's philosophy, resonating deeply with the masses.

Tough Competition For Nandesh Umap

The electoral battle in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency is poised to be competitive, with Umap facing off against BJP candidate Mihir Kotecha from the Mahayuti alliance and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Dina Patil, representing the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). Political analysts speculate that Umap's candidacy may potentially divide the MVA votes, thereby benefitting Kotecha from the seat.

Expressing his aspirations with the Hindustan Times, Umap stated his desire to follow in his father's footsteps and serve the community through political engagement. He reportedly spoke on his transition from being an artist to a political contender, driven by a commitment to broader societal welfare.

Read Also Sena vs Sena: Mumbai Braces For Showdown As Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Determine True Leadership

Umap's Close Ties With Thackeray

The Umap family's ties with the Thackeray family are notable, with discussions about Nandesh's potential nomination for the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) during Uddhav Thackeray's tenure as Chief Minister. Previously, Umap collaborated closely with the state's cultural ministry under the leadership of BJP's Vinod Tawade.

Umap's entry into politics is motivated by his desire to advocate for artists and address the challenges prevalent in the cultural sphere. Drawing from his experience in the cultural department, he aims to amplify the voices of artists and tackle unfinished tasks within the cultural realm.

In addition to his political ambitions, Umap remains deeply rooted in his family's musical traditions, particularly folk singing, which he inherited from his father. He has also garnered acclaim as a ghazal singer, showcasing his versatility on platforms like 'Coke Studio.'

Read Also Mumbai Metro Offers Special Discount To Boost Voter Turnout On May 20 Lok Sabha Elections

On May 3, after filing his nomination, Umap paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, reaffirming his commitment to Ambedkarite principles. When questioned about his political affiliations, Umap clarified that neither the BJP nor the Shiv Sena offered him a candidacy, highlighting his non-partisan stance and his decision to champion societal and artistic causes.

Addressing local issues in Vikhroli, especially Kannamwar Nagar, Umap stressed on the restoration of the area's cultural heritage and the need for development projects to uplift slum dwellers and improve infrastructure.

42 Contenders In Fray From Mumbai North East Seat

The Mumbai North East constituency boasts the largest number of candidates in the city, with 42 contenders vying for the seat, mostly independent candidates. Notably, five candidates share the name Sanjay Patil, including one from Shiv Sena (UBT) and four independents. The constituency, comprising six areas, has a voter base of 15,88,693, with a voter turnout of 57.11% recorded in the 2019 general elections.