Mumbai: Brick Thrown At BJP North East Candidate Mihir Kotecha During Rally, Deonar Police Registers Case

BJP MLA from Mulund Mihir Kotecha | Facebook

Mumbai: The Deonar police have registered a complaint against an unknown person/group who allegedly threw a brick towards a political rally led by Bharatiya JanataS Party (BJP) North East candidate Mihir Kotecha. While the incident happened on Monday evening, the case was registered on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday evening when Kotecha was at his campaign rally in the Mankhurd-Deonar area of eastern Mumbai. Hemrajsingh Rajput, deputy commissioner of police, Zone VI said that the rally was passing from the new Gautam Nagar area at Sonapur Road in the Govandi area, “one brick portion was thrown on the rally vehicle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kotecha, via ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, claimed that this was the third incident in which rivals pelted stones at his election rally. “In fear of losing the elections, opponents have stooped to a low level by attacking women also,” he posted on X. In the FIR with the Deonar police, the complainant is a BJP functionary named Niharika Khondalay who alleged that she was injured during the said incident.

Khondalay, 51, a Bandra resident, said, “When our rally reached near a public toilet on the Sonapur road, a brick was thrown towards our direction which directly hit my neck below the right ear, and fell on the road. Mr Kalappa Gunale picked up the brick to check and I noticed I had sustained injuries on my neck.”

The complainant in the FIR has also alleged that Mr Gunale was also injured by the same brick, however, police said they need to verify all the details which are underway. “We have registered a case against unknown persons/groups under section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 336 (reckless or negligent action that puts human life in danger or threatens personal safety) of the Indian Penal Code. We are probing the matter further,” said an official.