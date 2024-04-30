Aurangabad: Shop Pelted with Stones After Owner Supports MVA's Chadrakant Khaire |

As the Lok Sabha – 2024 elections are heading nearer in the Aurangabad constituency, the police disputes are also coming to the fore. A shop of a businessman was pelted with stones as he extended his support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi and also called meetings in his house.

According to the details, Jafar Ali Hyder Ali Merchant (ST Colony, Fazalpura) is a contractor and property agent. His wife runs a shop in Fazalpura area. He also runs an organisation named City Development Forum and is always active in the social works.

Recently, he has publically announced support to MVA and started contacting the people by calling meetings. He organised some of the meetings at his house as well. A few days back, a meeting was called at his house, where the MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire and former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele were present. His wife runs a cloth stores, which is adjacent to his house.

Threat to burn his house

On Monday evening, two persons covering their faces with scarf came on a bike and pelted the shop with stones. The windowpanes of the shop were broken.

He claimed that the attack was made due to the political rivalry and upcoming elections. "Now, the attackers have pelted his shop, but they can further create trouble to him. The attackers have also threatened to burn his house before fleeing from the scene," he alleged.