Mumbai Crime: Drunk Man Stabs Wife To Death Over Suspected Extra-Marital Affair In Malabar Hill | Representational image

Mumbai: Ajay Vardham (38), residing in Shimla Nagar of the Malabar Hill region, committed murder by stabbing his wife Anjali Ajay Vardham (36) at their residence. The case was registered at the Malabar Hill Police Station following a complaint by Anjali Vardham's brother, Ashok Nalavade. According to the Malabar Hill police, the case has been filed under sections 34, 302, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the information received, a dispute arose between Ajay Vardaan and Anjali over food on Saturday night while having dinner. This dispute escalated and led to murder. Anjali's cousin sister Shalaka Patil has informed that the accused Ajay Vardaan was intoxicated during the altercation.

Complainant Ashok Nalavade informed the police that on Saturday night between 10 to 10:30 PM, his sister's husband, Ajay Shashikant Vardham, suspected his sister Anjali Vardham's character and stabbed her to death.

After the murder, Anjali's elder son called her uncle Ashok Nalawade, who lived nearby. Nalawade immediately rushed to the scene where Anjali was lying on the floor covered in blood, and it appeared that she had been stabbed on her left chest. Anjali's brother Nalawade took her in unconscious state to Bhatia Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Malabar Hill Police has arrested Ajay Vardam's mother in this case. The complainant Ashok Nalavade filed a complaint against Ajay Shashikant Vardham and the deceased's mother-in-law Asha alias Saraswati Vardhaman at the Malabar Hill Police Station, as the mother and son had attempted to destroy evidence by wiping away blood together.