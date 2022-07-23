Mumbai: Students' wait for educational kits continue | Representative pic

Even after 15 years of the scheme, the BMC failed to distribute educational kits to students on time. Now, its education department has set a deadline for the contractors to deliver the remaining kits by July 31. Yet, the students will have to wait for shoes and socks which they will get by next month.

To encourage more students to enroll in civic-run schools, the BMC started providing 27 educational items to them. All these items are expected to reach the students on the first day of school. However, the distribution process has been delayed since the scheme was launched in 2007. This year, all the civic-run schools reopened on June 13, but they had to wait for most of the articles.

“We have served notices to the contractors and asked them to complete the distribution by July 31. While paying the bills, the contractors will be penalised for the delay as per the rule. Shoes will be given by next month, but the distribution of all kits will be completed by August 10, said BMC education officer, Rajesh Kankal.

At present, 2.98 lakh students study in 1,150 civic-run schools. The BMC has made a provision of Rs 7 crore for the educational material including, books, raincoats, umbrellas, tiffin boxes, water bottles, shoes and socks, etc. This year, the civic body decided to change the uniform. In addition, the BMC gave Rs 270 to each student from Class 8-10 to buy umbrellas on their own.

“Although the schools reopened one-and-half months ago, the students have still not received educational kits. It is very saddening, if they have to be bought annually why is it delayed every year? This shows the lackadaisical attitude of civic officials. Why are the contractors not blacklisted?” questioned Ravi Raja, former leader of opposition in the BMC.