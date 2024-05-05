 AP Board Releases Class 10 Supplementary Exam Time Table, Check Complete Schedule Here
The AP Board supplemental exam is set to begin on May 24 and run through June 3. It will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
The SSC supplementary exam date sheet has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). Results for AP Class 10 were released on April 22. The AP Board supplemental exam is set to begin on May 24 and run through June 3. It will run from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Students may visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in, to view and download the AP Board date sheet. Students can apply for a supplementary exam with a late fee if they are unhappy with their AP board SSC results or if they did not show up.

Applications for the AP Board supplementary exams had deadlines of April 23 to April 30, 2024, without late fees, and May 1 to May 23, 2024, with a Rs 50 late fee.

Exam timetable

May 24 - First Language (Group-A), First Language Paper-I (Composite Course)

May 25 - Second Language

May 27 - English

May 28 - Mathematics

May 29 - Physical Science

May 30 - Biological Science

May 31 - Social Studies

June 1 - First Language Paper-II, OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

June 3O - SSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

The supplementary exam for the previous year took place from June 2 to June 10, 2023. The overall passing percentage for the AP SSC exam was 72.26 percent, with 38 schools receiving a zero and 933 schools receiving a perfect score.

