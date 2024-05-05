AP POLYCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out, Check Steps To Download | File Photo

Today, May 5, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2024 final answer key was released by the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training. The AP POLYCET 2024 final answer key can be downloaded by candidates who took the entrance exam via the official website, apsbtet.ap.gov.in.

After considering the candidates' objections to the AP POLYCET provisional answer key 2024, the board released the final answer key.



Candidates can use the AP POLYCET answer key 2024 to verify that their answers to the question paper match. The AP POLYCET final answer key 2024 can be used by candidates to estimate their likely entrance exam scores.

How to download?

Applicants can download the AP POLYCET 2024 final answer key by logging in with their registration number and password.

-Go to apsbtet.ap.gov.in, the official website.

-Look at the notification tab on the home screen.

-Click on the link to the AP POLYCET answer key now.

-The screen will display the answer key PDF.

-Get the answer key by downloading it, then print it out for your records.



Marking scheme

The AP POLYCET 2024 marking scheme states that each right response will earn a candidate one mark. The exam does not have negative marking, meaning that incorrect answers will not result in a mark deduction. Candidates can use the AP POLYCET 2024 final answer key to determine their expected scores.

AP POLYCET 2024 exams

On April 27, the AP POLYCET 2024 exam was given in a number of locations around the state. The state's polytechnic colleges offered diploma-level courses, and admission to these courses required passing the AP POLYCET exam in 2024.