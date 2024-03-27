TS POLYCET 2024 Exam Postponed to May 24 | Apply Now on polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The TS POLYCET 2024 exam, which was originally planned for May 17, has been postponed by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). The new date for the exam is May 24. An official notice states that the POLYCET-2024 Exam has been rescheduled to May 24, 2024. This exam is conducted for candidates who wish to pursue diploma-level programs in government engineering colleges in Telangana. The results of the exam are anticipated to be announced around May 29.

Meanwhile, the process of applying is currently in progress. Aspiring candidates have the opportunity to submit their applications via the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, until April 22 without incurring any late fees.

Application fees:

All Category: Rs 500

SC and ST candidate: Rs 250

Applicants can also apply by April 24, but with a late fee of Rs 100, and by April 26 with a late fee of Rs 300.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who have successfully completed the SSC or class 10 or matric or an equivalent examination approved by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education are qualified to apply for the examination.

Candidates who have passed the SSC examination with supplementary exams or are currently in the process of appearing for the exams are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed all subjects before seeking admission.

How to apply?

Visit the official website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

On the homepage, locate and click on the registration link for the TS POLYCET 2024.

Register yourself.

Enter the required information.

Upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fees.

Download the confirmation page for future records.

To get further information, it is recommended that candidates visit the official website.