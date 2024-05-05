Indian Embassy In China Holds First Meeting Session With Indian Students

EOIBeijing/X

Indian Embassy in China recently held its first interactive session for Indian students struggling to cope with the extended COVID-19 period. According to the PTI reports, roughly 80 students from more than 13 Chinese colleges participated in the "welcome and interaction ceremony," which was held on May 4.

Indian Ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, and Counsellor Nitinjeet Singh engaged with students, listening to their grievances and sharing experiences. Amit Sharma, Second Secretary (Education), delivered a presentation highlighting Embassy services and essential guidelines for students.

Before the pandemic, China hosted over 23,000 Indian students, primarily studying medicine. However, this number has significantly decreased to approximately 10,000 due to the pandemic's impact, as reported by PTI.

For many Indian students, the pandemic and China's immigration restrictions prolonged the academic delays, resulting in financial hardship and academic setbacks. The Embassy tried to advocate for their return, but difficulties remained.

Students were encouraged to carefully follow local regulations, with a focus on discipline and caution. According to the PTI reports, the need of being aware of one's legal obligations is highlighted by reports of three Indian students who were arrested in China on criminal charges.