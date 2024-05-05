 University Of Guelph Introduces Welcome To Canada President's Scholarship For International Students
All admitted undergraduate international students from outside of Canada are eligible for a $2,000 Welcome to Canada President's Scholarship.

The University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada is offering the Welcome to Canada President's Scholarship to International students. All admitted undergraduate international students from outside of Canada are eligible for a $2,000 Welcome to Canada President's Scholarship. The university's commitment to international education is demonstrated by the diversity of its student body, which comes from 140 different nations.

Residence Guarantee:

International undergraduate and master's students are assured housing for all years of study.

Additionally, international PhD students will have guaranteed housing for their first year of study.

President and vice-chancellor Dr. Charlotte Yates said, “At the University of Guelph, we are committed to growing and supporting our international student population. We believe a diverse and global community enriches the distinct student experience we are known for. This new $2,000 scholarship will be awarded in addition to the University’s International Entrance Scholarships valued between $5,500 and $9,500 that are awarded to international students entering post-secondary studies for the first time in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement”.

Popular Courses for Indian Students:

Indian students are flocking to key courses offered by the university, including Bachelor programs in Computing (Computer Science, Software Engineering), Arts (Psychology, Economics), Engineering (Computer Engineering, Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering), Commerce (Accounting, Marketing Management, Economics, Finance), and Science (Bio-Medical Science, Animal Biology).

The University of Guelph's comprehensive and research-intensive programs, is situated in Guelph, Ontario. Candidates are advised to check the official website for more updates.

