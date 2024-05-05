BHU Opens Admission Window For PG Courses, Apply NOW!

Banaras Hindu University | File

For the 2024–2025 academic year, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened registration for a number of postgraduate programmes.

It's crucial to keep in mind that in order to be eligible for the University's postgraduate programmes, students must have chosen BHU when completing the CUET PG 2024 form and have shown up for the relevant exam. The BHU registration period will run until May 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Candidates who passed the NTA-conducted CUET PG 2024 exam and are qualified for admission to various programmes may register by paying the required amount.

To continue with the admissions process, interested candidates should go to the official website, bhu.ac.in, and search for the PG registration cum counselling 2024 link.

Eligibility Criteria

The below mentioned criteria is important while deciding admission to PG Courses:

-Subjects for entrance exams selected at the NTA-CUET (PG) examination.

-The NTA-CUET (PG) score attained for a particular postgraduate course of study.

-Subjects taken in order to graduate.

-Percentage of graduation-level grades earned. According to the regulations of the relevant university, the CGPA should be converted into a percentage.



Admission to BHU PG in 2024: How to Apply



-Go to bhu.ac.in, the official website.

-Locate the link for PG registration and counselling 2024 by scrolling down the homepage.

-Clicking the link will take you to bhucuetpg.samarth.edu.in, another website.

-If they haven't already, candidates must register themselves.

-Students should carefully read the instructions before registering.

-Create an account, log in again, and register.

-Submit the necessary information and pay the required fee to finish the process.