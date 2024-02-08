 BHU Launches Global Experience Faculty Program To Enhance International Collaboration
The program, which was started under the BHU Institution of Eminence, comes with travel expenses and a $3000 monthly consolidated fellowship.

The Global Experience Faculty Program (GEFP) is a new project that Banaras Hindu University has launched. With this program, the varsity hopes to provide faculty members with limited foreign exposure in their academic careers with the chance to spend up to a year in the top 500 global institutions (based on THE or QS rankings).

"We aim to ensure growth and development of our faculty members and cultivate collaborations with top-tier international institutions in order to have a bigger global outreach and presence of BHU," stated Prof. Sudhir Kumar Jain, Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Sanjay Kumar, BHU's IoE Coordinator, emphasized that the GEFP elevates the teaching and research capabilities of BHU's faculty members by giving them invaluable exposure to worldwide academic methods. The overall development and excellence of Banaras Hindu University stand to benefit greatly from this exceptional chance to incorporate best practices from the top 500 universities.

