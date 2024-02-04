BHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!

Banaras Hindu University | File

The online application process for the positions of assistant professor and associate professor has been opened by Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The university plans to fill 143 teaching positions in the Institute of Medical Sciences (Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dental Sciences, and College of Nursing) through this recruitment drive. The recruitment notice states that the application form must be submitted by March 4th.

Candidates can apply for the positions of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor by going to bhu.ac.in, the BHU website.

How to Apply for BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024?

Visit bhu.ac.in, the university's official website.

Locate and select the "recruitment" tab from the homepage.

Next, select the position or positions under "Teaching."

Select the link labeled "Rolling Advt. No. 23/2023-2024 (Faculty of Medicine, Dental Sciences & College of Nursing, IMS)" when a new page opens.

Pay the application fee and complete the application as instructed.

Upload each and every required document.

Double-check the information and send the form.

Important things to keep in mind

Candidates should carefully read and abide by the general instructions for candidates included with the advertisement before submitting an online application. Candidates who fall under any of the following categories: SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwBDs should submit the appropriate, valid certificates according to the form that the Indian government has prescribed. The official recruitment advertisement stated, "Relaxation and concessions for them shall be granted in accordance with the reservation policy of the GoI/MoE/UGC and subsequent clarification/directives issued from time to time to this effect."

It is important for candidates to remember that they must submit separate application forms if they are applying for more than one position. Additionally, applications must contain all required fields; otherwise, they will be deemed incomplete and rejected.