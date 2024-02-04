 BHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!

BHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!

The recruitment notice states that the application form must be submitted by March 4th.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University | File

The online application process for the positions of assistant professor and associate professor has been opened by Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The university plans to fill 143 teaching positions in the Institute of Medical Sciences (Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Dental Sciences, and College of Nursing) through this recruitment drive. The recruitment notice states that the application form must be submitted by March 4th.

Candidates can apply for the positions of Assistant Professor and Associate Professor by going to bhu.ac.in, the BHU website.

How to Apply for BHU Faculty Recruitment 2024?

Visit bhu.ac.in, the university's official website.

Locate and select the "recruitment" tab from the homepage.

Next, select the position or positions under "Teaching."

Select the link labeled "Rolling Advt. No. 23/2023-2024 (Faculty of Medicine, Dental Sciences & College of Nursing, IMS)" when a new page opens.

Pay the application fee and complete the application as instructed.

Upload each and every required document.

Double-check the information and send the form.

Read Also
Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Now for 5500 Teaching Positions
article-image

Important things to keep in mind

Candidates should carefully read and abide by the general instructions for candidates included with the advertisement before submitting an online application. Candidates who fall under any of the following categories: SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or PwBDs should submit the appropriate, valid certificates according to the form that the Indian government has prescribed. The official recruitment advertisement stated, "Relaxation and concessions for them shall be granted in accordance with the reservation policy of the GoI/MoE/UGC and subsequent clarification/directives issued from time to time to this effect."

It is important for candidates to remember that they must submit separate application forms if they are applying for more than one position. Additionally, applications must contain all required fields; otherwise, they will be deemed incomplete and rejected.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!

BHU Opens Online Applications For 143 Teaching Positions In Medical Sciences, Apply Now!

'Proud Of Godse': NIT Calicut Professor A Shaija Slammed By Kerala Higher Education Minister R...

'Proud Of Godse': NIT Calicut Professor A Shaija Slammed By Kerala Higher Education Minister R...

Delhi University Forms Committee To Address Teacher Absenteeism Concerns

Delhi University Forms Committee To Address Teacher Absenteeism Concerns

Bihar Mandates Competency Exam for Contractual Teachers

Bihar Mandates Competency Exam for Contractual Teachers

West Bengal: WBBSE Disqualifies 12 Students for Leaking English Paper Online

West Bengal: WBBSE Disqualifies 12 Students for Leaking English Paper Online