Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023: Apply Now for 5500 Teaching Positions

The Director of Elementary Education, Assam, has declared the closing date for the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023. This recruitment drive aims to fill 5500 teaching positions within the organization, catering to the educational needs of the state. Aspiring candidates must take note of the following key information:

Application Deadline:

Last date for submitting applications is February 2, 2024

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be permanent residents of Assam and possess qualifications from either the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test (ATET) or Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). Furthermore, the language proficiency of candidates in either Language-I or Language-II, as per ATET/CTET, must align with the medium of instruction in the school where they intend to apply.

Application Process:

To apply for the teaching positions, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of DEE, Assam at dee.assam.gov.in.

Locate and click on the 'Recruitment' link available on the home page.

Look for the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023 link on the subsequent page and click to proceed.

Register and log in to the account to access the application form.

Fill in the necessary details and make the required payment of application fees.

After completing the application, click on 'Submit' and download the confirmation page.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

For more details and updates related to the Assam Teacher Recruitment 2023, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of DEE, Assam. As the deadline approaches, prospective teachers are urged to adhere to the outlined procedures and seize this opportunity to contribute to the educational landscape of Assam.