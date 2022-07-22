Mumbai: Residents of Lokhandwala demand renaming of 'Lower Oshiwara' metro station; say will cause unnecessary confusion

File Photo

As the MMRDA is looking forward to complete phase II of the Metro-2A between DN Nagar in Andheri and Dahanukar wadi, residents have raised concerns over the names of the stations.

Particularly, residents of Lokhandwala have expressed concerns over the naming of the metro station coming up in the area as Lower Oshiwara.

According to the MMRDA website, the stations to be opened in Phase II are to be named Valnai, Malad (West), Lower Malad, Pahadi Goregaon, Goregaon (West), Oshiwara, Lower Oshiwara, Andheri (West).

The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen's Association (LOCA), Dhaval Shah, speaking to FPJ told that the station coming up near Infiniti Mall junction in Andheri is named Lower Oshiwara and the next station as Oshiwara. This he and other residents believe will cause confusion for commuters.

"Moreover, there is no area called Lower Oshiwara, thus the nomenclature does not make sense," he said.

A report in the Mid-day quoted two residents of the area saying that the name will lead to chaos. The residents argued that it will lead to confusion and people may find it hard to locate and Lokhandwala would be a better fitted option.

LOCA wrote to metro rail commissioner SVR Srinivas demanding the name be changed since there is no area titled Lower Oshiwara.

In a letter dated July 15, they wrote, “This is to bring to your notice that the new metro station for 2A to be named near Infiniti mall, Link Road at Andheri Lokhandwala proposed at your end as Lower Oshiwara. However there is no such place as Lower Oshiwara and moreover it will also cause confusion to travellers since the next metro station on the same line is to be named as Oshiwara. Hence we request you to kindly change the name from Lower Oshiwara for Lokhandwala. Looking forward to a positive reply from you."

Shah said that the letter had received no response and neither did the subsequent email written to MMRDA chairperson. LOCA also wrote to Chief Minister of Maharashtra requesting the name to be changed.

"A member of our organisation will be visiting the office of MMRDA chief and personally submit a copy of the letter requesting the name change of the metro station," Dhaval said.

Metro Phase II Opening

Phase I of the line between Dahisar and Dahanukar Wadi is already functional. Meanwhile, the 8.8 km-long second phase is set for completion by November, 2022.

