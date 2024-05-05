ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Results Soon, Download Via DigiLocker | FPJ

This month, the results for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2024 are anticipated to be released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students can check their scorecards at cisce.org, the official CISCE website, once they are released.



DigiLocker will also have CISCE scorecards for ICSE and ISC in addition to the official websites. "Create your account now to avoid missing out on instant access to your results," DigiLocker's official account posted on X.

The much awaited #CISCE Board #ICSE (Class-X) and #ISC (Class-XII) Examination Results 2024 #comingsoon! Students Prepare in advance by creating your #DigiLocker account. Don't miss out on instant access to your results - create your account now at https://t.co/Y8SaVNA2rC pic.twitter.com/WRUklrjiaf — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 4, 2024

How to download results via DigiLocker?

-Visit the official website, installapp.digilocker.gov.in.

-Set up your device to run the DigiLocker application.

-Choose "Account creation" after clicking "Get started."

-In the designated field, enter the necessary data, including your name, date of birth, email address, and the six-digit pin your school sent you.

-Confirm information and confirm with the OTP you received.

-A successful activation of your digiLocker account will occur.

-Open the app and click the result link after the result is declared.

-Access your digital marksheet by entering your details.

Eligibility Criteria

33% is the required minimum score to pass the exams. It is expected that the ICSE Class 12th Result 2024 will be made public by the third week of May 2024.

CISCE exams 2024



Exams for the ICSE were held this year from February 21 to March 28, and exams for the ISC were held from February 26 to April 4.

The ISC Class 12th Result 2024 will be announced shortly by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The candidate will need to enter their login information on the official website, cisce.org, where the result will be announced online. Using the SMS app, the candidate can also view the outcome.