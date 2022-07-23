e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Trashion Pe Fashion by Sanskriti Art promotes environmental awareness through art

The aim of the event was to teach children how to generate less waste and recycle at an early age to enhance their ecological values and commitment towards the environment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 09:41 AM IST
Sanskriti Art organised an all-India creativity competition – Trashion Pe Fashion – for kids wherein waste materials were used to create stunning pieces of fashion that were showcased on the ramp. The aim of the event was to teach children how to generate less waste and recycle at an early age to enhance their ecological values and commitment towards the environment.

Children from a number of schools in Mumbai, Punjab, Assam, Delhi and Bangalore participated. There were also international participants from Switzerland and Dubai. Sundeep and Tejasswani Prabhakar – founders of Sanskriti Art – along with a team of advisers not only made a grand and successful show, but also inculcated a feeling of philanthropy in the children as the funds raised from the event will be diverted towards the IDF Dignity Project which helps underprivileged girls for their menstrual hygiene needs.

