Mumbai News: Police Control Rooms Receive 2 Threats Targeting Modi, Yogi; Probe on

Mumbai Police received two threats within 24 hours on Monday. The Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a message from a number beginning with +92, originating from Pakistan, threatening that a terrorist attack like the 26/11 will be carried out in Mumbai again and that this time the target will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter Yogi Adiyanath.

Police are tracing the mobile number from which the message originated and investigating if the call truly was from Pakistan.

The sender's text also mentioned that cartridges and AK 47 have reached the city.

Taking serious note of the threat, a case has been registered under Section 509 (2) of the IPC against the unknown person at Worli Police Station, a Mumbai Police official said and added that search is on for the person who issued the threat.

Another caller warns of bomb in Ghatkopar

In another case, an unidentified caller rang the Mumbai Police main control room and said that three persons were hovering suspiciously with bags near Shreyas Cinema on LBS Road, Ghatkopar. He said that he checked their bags and found a bomb in one of them. When the police questioned the caller how he knew it was a bomb, the caller replied, "Don't ask me too much, I am helping the police," and disconnected.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Traffic Police had received a similar call last week as well, the police said. The unidentified caller had then stated that Seema Haider, who had come from Pakistan, had been asked to be sent back.

Control Room received 23 such threat calls

From January to June this year, the control room of Mumbai Police has received a total of 23 such threatening calls. Some people have also been arrested for making threats. In some cases, the arrest was not made because of the mentally unstable condition of the callers.