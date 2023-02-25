Mumbai: Hoax 'bomb blasts' call sends Police on search across city, caller arrested

Representational Image

On Friday afternoon, the South Control Room of Mumbai Police received a call. The caller informed the police that 90kg MD and explosives have been unloaded at Mumbai Harbour on Thursday, February 23. The caller said that explosives are going to be used for bomb blasts at JJ Hospital, Bhindi Bazaar and Nal Bazaar areas of the city.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗴𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝘃𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗶𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

When the caller was asked for his name and address, he refused to give the information. Also, when asked for more accurate information about the same, he gave a vague answer and hung up the phone.

As soon as the said information was received, in-charge Police Inspector South Control Room, Anup Dange and Additional Commissioner of Police, South Regional Division, Shri Dilip Sawant were immediately informed. Considering that Mumbai city is always among the top targets of terrorist organisations and attacks, the additional commisioner ordered security and vigilance at all port premises, landing points, secret places, sensitive and crowded places etc. under the Southern Regional Division.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀, 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀

Also, if the said sensational information had leaked to the general public, rumors would gave spread and created, thus the cops were ordered to cross-check the information very confidentially and take further appropriate legal action.

As per additional commisioner's order, all port premises, landing points, sensitive and crowded places etc. were searched in accordance with the said information. No objectionable items were found and it became clear that the caller had given false information.

𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗗𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗻𝘂

The caller, who gave false information, is a resident of Nagpur and was arrested from Dahanu in Palghar district. He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC at JJ Marg police station.