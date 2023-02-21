Mira Bhayandar: Hoax bomb threat traced to Chinese server | Representational pic/ Pixabay

Mira Bhayandar: The hoax threat call received a few days ago by Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Praveen Padwal warning against a purported bomb planted in Mira-Bhayandar, has been traced to an IP address in China.

To make the call, the unknown person used the mobile number of NCP MLA Yashwant Mane through spoofing – a person or programme that identifies as other by falsifying data.

Mumbai police to write to Chinese govt

A Mumbai police official said they will write to the Chinese government through Letter Rogatory (LR), a formal request from a court to a foreign court for judicial assistance.

An official said the call was received on Feb 13 afternoon by Joint CP Padwal with MLA Mane’s name on display as the caller. Later, Mane clarified his stance and submitted a letter to the police in this context. A case has been registered at Gaondevi police station.

Last year, the Mumbai Traffic Control received a threatening message on WhatsApp about a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai. In its investigation, it was found that this message had come from Pakistan through spoofing.

