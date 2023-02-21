Hyderabad man gets late for Chennai-bound flight makes hoax bomb call after he was refused boarding; arrested

Hyderabad man gets late for Chennai-bound flight makes hoax bomb call after he was refused boarding |

According to the police, a man has been arrested after he allegedly made a hoax call reporting the presence of a bomb on a flight headed for Chennai.

On Monday, the incident was reported at the airport in Hyderabad. When the individual called the airport to make a bomb threat, the flight was about to take off from Hyderabad to Chennai, according to officials.

Airport security evacuated passengers

Airport security promptly began looking into the aeroplane and evacuating the passengers after receiving the bomb threat call.

During an investigation, it was discovered that the hoax call had been placed by a passenger who was running late and was refused boarding as a result.

The accused has been taken into custody and criminal procedings will be initiated against him, the police added.

