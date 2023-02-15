Aurangabad: Hoax bomb threat at Bombay HC bench buiding | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police conducted a search at the building of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court after they received a call about a bomb in the premises which later turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Wednesday.



The police control room here in Maharashtra received the threat call from Bihar at around 5.45 pm on Tuesday, he said.



"The caller said 'I have paid money and my work is not being done. So I kept a bomb in the high court'," the official informed.



Teams from Pundalik Nagar police station and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad reached the high court building and carried out an extensive search, but nothing suspicious was found, he said.



The teams searched two floors of the building, its rear area and the high court's parking area, the official said.



No offence has been registered so far in this connection, an official from Pundalik Nagar police station said.

