Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface

A massive fire broke out in several factories in the MIDC area in Akkalkot, Solapur on Wednesday. According to reports, fire broke out at a rubber factory at around 3 AM.
A large number of fire tenders rushed at the spot after the incident was reported and all efforts are made to douse the fire.
This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.
