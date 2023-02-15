Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface |

A massive fire broke out in several factories in the MIDC area in Akkalkot, Solapur on Wednesday. According to reports, fire broke out at a rubber factory at around 3 AM.

A large number of fire tenders rushed at the spot after the incident was reported and all efforts are made to douse the fire.

Heavy fire at rubber garment factory in Akkalkot Road MIDC area Firefighters are trying hard to put out the fire. pic.twitter.com/mL2o0G64Gt — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) February 15, 2023

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

