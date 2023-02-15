e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMassive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface

A large number of fire tenders rushed at the spot after the incident was reported and all efforts are made to douse the fire.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, February 15, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface |
Follow us on

A massive fire broke out in several factories in the MIDC area in Akkalkot, Solapur on Wednesday. According to reports, fire broke out at a rubber factory at around 3 AM.

A large number of fire tenders rushed at the spot after the incident was reported and all efforts are made to douse the fire.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra govt to deploy drones in prisons for surveillance

Maharashtra govt to deploy drones in prisons for surveillance

Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

Mumbai: Fire in Kurla's multi-storey residential building; senior citizen killed

Aurangabad: Hoax bomb threat at Bombay HC bench buiding

Aurangabad: Hoax bomb threat at Bombay HC bench buiding

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface

Massive fire breaks out at rubber factory in MIDC area of Solapur's Akkalkot; visuals surface

Mumbai: Auto driver booked for plying in SoBo

Mumbai: Auto driver booked for plying in SoBo