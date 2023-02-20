e-Paper Get App
Indigo flight from Delhi makes emergency landing in Lucknow after bomb-threat call

Flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad: IndiGo misses loading 37 check-in luggages, promises home delivery | Representative Picture
Yet another aviation incident involving IndiGo Airlines took place on Monday when a flight from Delhi had to make an emergency landing in Lucknow after receiving a bomb-threat call.

"Flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a specific bomb threat today.

"All necessary security protocols were followed & the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. IndiGo is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe," the low-cost airline informed in a statement.

More details to follow...

article-image

