Mumbai: Hyderabad man threatens to place bomb at Google office in Pune; detained by police

The caller had called office in Mumbai's BKC office and threatened about placing bomb and had identified himself as Hyderabad resident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
Hyderabad man threatens to place bomb at Pune Google office; detained by Mumbai cops | Representative Image
A caller threatened Mumbai's BKC office about placing a bomb at the Pune Google office on Monday. The caller said that his name is Panayam Shivanand and that he is from Hyderabad.

Following it, Mumbai police, conducted a probe and they found nothing suspicious. The caller has been detained, said the police and said that a case has been filed against him.

Further details awaited

