Mumbai: Hyderabad man threatens to place bomb at Google office in Pune; detained by police

Hyderabad man threatens to place bomb at Pune Google office; detained by Mumbai cops | Representative Image

A caller threatened Mumbai's BKC office about placing a bomb at the Pune Google office on Monday. The caller said that his name is Panayam Shivanand and that he is from Hyderabad.

Following it, Mumbai police, conducted a probe and they found nothing suspicious. The caller has been detained, said the police and said that a case has been filed against him.

Further details awaited

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)