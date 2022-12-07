Mumbai: Metro work leads to traffic chaos at Eastern Express Highway

Representative image

Mumbai: The Eastern Express Highway (EEH), a prominent connector of Mumbai and Thane cities, was reportedly jammed throughout Tuesday. Motorists complained about long waiting hours in traffic, especially in areas like Mulund, Bhandup, and Kanjurmarg. The cascading effect led to traffic snarls on the adjoining routes like the Mulund-Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR).

Tuesday, being a working day, scores of vehicles pass from Thane and thereafter cross Mulund Toll Naka. The same scenario of vehicles queuing up played out in Airoli, which is the access point to Navi Mumbai. The disruption of this traffic flow occurred in the Powai area which is connected to both the EEH and JVLR, explained Police Inspector Sampat Londhe, Kanjurmarg Traffic Division.

He said, “The Metro-related work usually is undertaken during the night when there is less traffic. However, today (Tuesday) there was some delay in the work because of which it continued till morning. The crane used for construction was parked in between. When one point gets blocked, it slows down the speed of vehicular movement. One blockage and vehicles start piling up, resulting in backlog traffic.”

According to Mr Londhe, traffic authorities got the situation back to normal by clearing the cause of the problem – and apparently, it got resolved by 10am. However, motorists disagreed as they said that the EEH, and its adjoining routes, had traffic congestion almost throughout the day, and they added that it isn’t just a one-day problem.

“People feel the EEH is better as they compare it with the WEH as the latter is always packed with traffic. However, if you see the EEH individually you will know it’s equally worse. I travel daily in the morning and evening. Morning is still okay, as I start early but the evening is horrible. Apart from the traffic mismanagement, the ongoing construction work in several points is simply making the situation worse,” said Raghu Narayan, Mulund resident.

Meanwhile, talking about Tuesday’s situation, another commuter, Jyoti Dixit said, “The traffic was moving at a snail’s pace. It took me 25-30 minutes to cross a 2km stretch. I would have reached faster if I had walked. There were no traffic police, nobody to manage the situation. It is a waste of fuel, energy, time, and money!”

A commuter, via Twitter, added, “Stuck at the EEH for more than one hour.” Another said, “Forty-five minutes of traffic congestion on the EEH”. Several complaints like these kept pouring in at the Twitter handles of police, traffic police and Chief Minister.

