Mumbai: BMC engineer caught while taking Rs1L bribe

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 45-year-old BMC engineer was caught red-handed on Monday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh, said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). The suspect was identified as Bhushan Bhusane, who is posted at the office of Assistant Commissioner (Markets) at Crawford Market, DN Road.

Quoting the complainant, who works as a treasurer with a private firm, the ACB stated that his company manages a public toilet at the Bhuleshwar municipal market. Bhusane's office had served a notice for cancelling the firm's license for toilet maintenance.

On the company's behalf, the complainant had filed an appeal in the court which had decided that the office of Assistant Commissioner (Markets) should conduct a hearing in the matter. However, Bhusane demanded a bribe of Rs4 lakh to settle things in the firm's favour, said the complainant.

The ACB then verified the allegations and learnt that Bhusane had agreed for Rs3 lakh bribe after negotiation. A trap was then laid and the suspect was nabbed while accepting Rs1 lakh, said the agency, adding that the official has been booked under The Prevention of Corruption Act.